Landscaper works without pay for Miami Gardens family struggling with premature baby in hospital

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida landscaper who was robbed of his equipment continues to work without getting paid, and his clients are hoping the public can help him.

When Timothy and Tatiana Ramjohn hired Gregory Colden to cut the grass at their Miami Gardens home, things did not go well for both parties.

“My equipment got stolen,” Colden said. “I’m missing a few key items, a pole saw. I’m still working on one weed-eater.”

7News shared surveillance video of the theft in late January. While an employee cut the grass in the Ramjohn’s backyard, a car pulled up to the front yard, a person got out, grabbed some equipment and drove off.

A couple of weeks later, more adversity struck the Ramjohn residence.

“Her water broke early in February, and at that point, everything just turned upside down for us, literally,” Timothy said.

Easton, the couple’s child, was born three months early. He remains at the hospital, which leaves his parents without much time or money to take care of things at home.

The couple was surprised to see a familiar face in their front yard one day.

“I would come home from the hospital, and the grass was cut,” Timothy said. “I’d text him and say, ‘Hey, my grass is cut. Thank you,’ and he’s like, ‘Don’t even worry about it.'”

Colden has children of his own, so he understands what the family is going through. When he heard what happened, he helped the family the best way he could and cut their lawn.

“One of the greatest things that you can have in life is love, and if there’s no love, there’s nothing, so I figured that’s the best act of love that I can give,” Colden said.

However, the loss of his equipment has made his job harder.

“I know for certain that if I had another weed-eater and another working edger, I’d be in great condition, you know,” Colden said.

The Ramjohns are hoping to get the word out of a loving landscaper who has made a big difference in their lives.

“Just coming home and to see that, it’s just been amazing,” Tatiana said.

“This is just pure human heart — pure love,” Timothy said. “I don’t have a word for it at this point.”

If you have any information on who may have stolen Colden’s equipment, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

