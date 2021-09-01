KISSIMMEE, Fla. (WSVN) — The Kissimmee Police Department paid tribute to the lives of the 13 U.S. servicemen and women who were killed in Afghanistan.

Officers arranged 13 patrol cruisers into the shape of a heart to honor the lives of the troops.

“Our hearts go out to their families and friends. May they Rest In Peace and never be forgotten,” the department said.

The 13 troops were killed in a suicide bombing during the evacuation of the country. Also killed in the blast were 169 Afghans.

