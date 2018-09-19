Kendall teen gives back to hospital that saved his life

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida teen is paying it forward after receiving critical treatment at a hospital in Kendall.

Thirteen-year-old Ryan Cimino and his mother made their way through the halls of Baptist Children’s Hospital, Wednesday, to thank the staff who took care of him when he was born.

The duo arrived to donate special breast milk bags for babies in the neonatal intensive care unit.

Cimino spent time there after undergoing a successful surgery for a birth defect shortly after he was born.

“I would really just want to thank them a lot for everything that they have given me, because without them I wouldn’t be here today or have all the fun that I’m having or play the sports that I play,” he said, “just an overall thank you.”

Approximately 400 premature or critically ill infants are treated each year in the hospital’s NICU, some weighing just over a pound.

