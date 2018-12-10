Kayaker rescued after being stranded at sea for hours

ISLAMORADA, FLA. (WSVN) - A kayaker was rescued by members of the U.S. Coast Guard after being stranded out at sea for hours.

The Coast Guard shared photos on Twitter of the the kayaker on their vessel, Monday.

.@USCG rescued a kayaker who had been clinging to her kayak for 2 hours after it flipped approximately half a mile offshore of Islamorada, Florida. pic.twitter.com/1HBQehrJUR — USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) December 10, 2018

Crews found her clinging to her kayak about half a mile off the coast of Islamorada.

Officials said she had been holding on for two hours after it flipped in the water.

The kayaker was safely brought back to shore.

