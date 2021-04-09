Juvenile center employee arrested, accused of engaging in sexual activity with 15-year-old inmate

(WSVN) - A juvenile center employee is accused of engaging in sexual activity with a minor.

Javontate Richardson, 30, was arrested and is said to have engaged in sexual activity with a 15-year-old inmate.

The victim reportedly told her Youth Care Specialist about the incident.

Officials said the victim’s report lined up with surveillance video.

Miami-Dade Schools Police took Richardson into custody.

He faces charges of sexual battery on a minor and sexual misconduct with an inmate.

