Judge finds 2 swastikas outside legal buildings in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - A Miami-Dade County Circuit Court judge found two swastikas spray-painted outside two legal buildings in Miami.

Judge David Young shared two pictures of the hateful symbols drawn onto a wall of the Miami-Dade County Bar Association building and on a utility box in front of the civil courthouse, Friday.

“I said to myself, ‘No, it can’t be a swastika,'” Young said. “This is horrific, horrific, hateful messages about something because they believe differently than you do.”

The judge found one of the swastikas, and then he was notified about a second symbol, which has since been covered up.

After discovering the symbols on Thursday, Young immediately reported the drawings to authorities.

The judge said that finding one swastika is simply one too many, and while the images have been covered up, he said there is no place for hatred in the U.S.

“Not only do I hope the person is caught, but I hope the person will learn a lesson,” Young said. “The lesson that I would want these people to learn is that hate is not the way to go through life.”

Several organizations have been notified about the drawings, including City of Miami Police.

