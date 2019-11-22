Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital set to host Winterfest Family Fun Day

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital is ready to bring families together with their annual Winterfest Family Fun Day in Fort Lauderdale.

The holiday event will take place at the Huizenga Plaza, located at 32 East Las Olas Boulevard, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday.

Attendees can win prizes, get their face painted and hang out with rescue puppies at the free event.

Photo opportunities with Santa and other surprise guests will be available.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.