MIAMI (WSVN) - Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center has teamed up with Mothers Against Drunk Driving and the Florida Highway Patrol to deliver a warning to help drivers in the Sunshine State avoid a tragedy on the roadways.

Speaking at a news conference on Wednesday, Rosie Cardenas said her son, Andrew Gonzalez, was killed by a motorist who was driving under the influence.

“It is nine years to the date today that we lost Andrew, and he was only 19 years old,” she said. “He was sitting behind the driver when a drunk driver T-boned their car, and Andrew died on impact.”

After her son’s death, Cardenas became dedicated to help save lives by sharing her painful story.

“Please have a plan. Please do not drink and drive,” she said. “I do not want anyone to have to go through what me and my family have gone through.”

Every year, Ryder Trauma Center partners against MADD and FHP to raise awareness.

“It troubles me that we have to come here every year to bring up this tragic, tragic problem of drunk and drug[-related] driving,” said Dr. Nicholas Namias, Ryder’s medical director. “The unfortunate reality is that we expect to have injuries and possibly deaths again this holiday season.”

FHP Trooper Joe Sanchez reminded drivers that there is zero tolerance for drunk driving. He said he knows exactly what he does not want to do.

“When we knock on your door at 3, 4, 5 o’clock in the morning and have to let you know and give you the worst message that you’ve ever received,” he said, “and that is that one of your loved ones is never coming home because someone out there was irresponsible, was drinking and driving and under the influence of alcohol or drugs and took that life.”

Gonzalez’s story was not the only one shared at Wednesday’s conference. Helen Marie Witty died in June 2000, and Carmen Criales died in December 2015 after they were hit by drunk drivers. Their faces were shared with the hope that everyone thinks twice before driving under the influence.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.