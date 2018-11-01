Jet Ski rider killed in crash off Krome Ave in Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man is dead after he was involved in a personal watercraft crash in a canal near Krome Avenue.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene off Krome Avenue, about two miles north of Okeechobee Road after a Jet Ski rider fell off the watercraft and suffered severe head injuries, just before 5 p.m., Thursday.

Officials said the rider received cuts to his face and lost consciousness for a brief time.

Police units closed off Krome Avenue in both directions as rescuers loaded up the victim onto a rescue helicopter to be airlifted to Kendall Regional Medical Center.

He was pronounced dead a short time after arriving at the hospital.

Authorities said the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission will be leading an investigation into what happened.

