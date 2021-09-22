ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A former janitor at a Florida high school has been sentenced to 60 years in prison for hiding a camera in a girls’ restroom.

Derremy Jerrell Walker, 31, was sentenced Tuesday in Orlando federal court, according to court records. He was convicted in June of two counts of using, or attempting to use, children to produce sexually explicit videos.

“Mr. Walker did more than just produce horror; he stole the innocence and trust of these young victims,” FBI Tampa Division Special Agent in Charge Michael McPherson said.

Walker was a contracted janitor at Oviedo High School in November 2019 when two 15-year-old girls discovered an actively recording cellphone hidden under the sink in a student bathroom stall, investigators said. The girls took the phone to school administrators, who contacted Oviedo police.

Forensic analysis of the cellphone revealed that Walker had placed the phone in the same location on two earlier dates, capturing a total of 12 students on video. Investigators also found that Walker had previously set up the phone in the school’s faculty bathroom.

