Jackson Health to end public COVID-19 vaccination program at end of April

MIAMI (WSVN) - A South Florida hospital will soon stop administering COVID-19 vaccines.

Jackson Health System will end their public vaccination program at the end of April.

The first COVID vaccine in Miami-Dade County was administered at Jackson Memorial Hospital on December 15, 2020. It has been one of the most ambitious public health projects in Jackson’s modern history, and also among the most satisfying for our team of caregivers. pic.twitter.com/OfT982qF1H — Jackson Health System (@JacksonHealth) April 21, 2021

They made the decision because access to the vaccine has expanded at other places, and the hospital is also seeing a drop in demand for appointments.

Patients who received their first Pfizer shot at Jackson will be eligible to receive their second shot until May 21.

