Jackson Health to end public COVID-19 vaccination program at end of April

MIAMI (WSVN) - A South Florida hospital will soon stop administering COVID-19 vaccines.

Jackson Health System will end their public vaccination program at the end of April.

They made the decision because access to the vaccine has expanded at other places, and the hospital is also seeing a drop in demand for appointments.

Patients who received their first Pfizer shot at Jackson will be eligible to receive their second shot until May 21.

