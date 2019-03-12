Jack & Jill Children’s Center showcase new school drawings at Fort Lauderdale event

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Jack & Jill Children’s Center in Fort Lauderdale are working to change the community for the better.

The center hosted an event at the Pier Top Ballroom inside the Pier Sixty-Six Hotel in Fort Lauderdale, Tuesday night.

The center provided an update on the fundraising campaign regarding a new elementary school to be built.

The group’s leadership team showcased new drawings and details of the proposed school and spoke about the importance of Jack & Jill to families across the country.

Jack & Jill Board Member Steve Halmos said, “Jack & Jill has been helping people who need it here in our community for 76 years, and we’re here to make sure it continues for another 76.”

Jack & Jill Director of Education Trevor Roberts said, “This is important because of the work Jack & Jill has done in the community, not only helping children, but helping families to uplift themselves and to break the cycle of poverty.”

7’s Donovan Campbell emceed the gathering.

Jack & Jill of America is dedicated to nurturing future African-American leaders by strengthening children through leadership development.

