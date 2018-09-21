Inmates at North Florida jail to be charged for meals

MARIANNA, Fla. (WSVN) — Inmates at a jail in north Florida will soon be charged for their meals.

According to the Jackson County website, starting Oct. 1, inmates at the Jackson County Correctional Facility will be charged a “subsistence” fee for meals in the amount of $2.70 each day.

According to state law, jails can have a prisoner pay for all or a part of the subsistence costs to “alleviate the increasing financial burdens” of holding inmates.

WJHG reports the fee will initially be implemented for a 120 day trial period.

