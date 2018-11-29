Industrial drill amputates construction worker’s arm in Hillsboro Beach

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took a construction worker to the hospital after an industrial drill cut off his arm in Hillsboro Beach.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, witnesses said the 44-year-old construction worker was working with an auger at a construction site when his arm became trapped in the drill bit, Thursday morning.

Investigators said the force of the drill bit caused a complete amputation of his right arm below the shoulder.

“It goes right to your stomach. You know, it can happen to anybody in a split second,” said fellow construction worker Guy Paterra. “It doesn’t take long, man.”

A Hillsboro Beach Police officer at the scene applied a tourniquet on the victim before he was transported.

The man was rushed to Broward Health North, but his injuries were so severe, doctors opted to have him airlifted to Broward Health Medical Center in Fort Lauderdale. Officials said surgeons will attempt to reattach his arm.

“Hopefully they can fix him back up, and he’ll be OK,” said Paterra.

Officials believe it was the swift action of the responding officer that helped save the victim’s life.

“It’s all you can say, as far as the cop being there at the same time,” said Paterra, “because if not, he would have lost his life and bled to death right here.”

Deputies said the victim was conscious and in stable condition.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration has since responded and is investigating the incident.

