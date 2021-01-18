Hundreds of ‘Wheels Up, Guns Down’ riders spotted in parts of Miami-Dade as police urge caution

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Hundreds of motorcycle, dirt bike and all-terrain vehicle riders took to the streets of South Florida as part of the annual, and illegal, “Wheels Up, Guns Down” tradition.

Riders were seen popping wheelies, running through red lights, weaving between cars and even driving against traffic in parts of Miami-Dade County.

7SkyForce HD hovered above approximately 100 riders turning earthbound at the intersection of Northwest 27th Avenue and 64th Street in Northwest Miami-Dade, just before 5:15 p.m.

The group is smaller than those seen in previous years.

Officials across South Florida stressed the event, held during Martin Luther Day weekend, put people’s lives in danger.

“We don’t need the foolishness on the streets. It’s not worth it, and that’s not what this day was for,” said Broward Sheriff’s Office ​Lt. Jeff Mellies.

“MLK, you gotta represent. That’s what it’s all about,” said one of the riders.

Officials also indicated the dangerous tradition has become something it was never intended to be.

“In 2014, this event started in South Philadelphia to honor a slain bike rider,” said Mellies. “It has since morphed, over the years, into an excuse for the small percentage of the population to come out here and try to wreak havoc.”

One rider who spoke to 7News said that argument doesn’t tell the whole story

“It’s very unfortunate. Some people do it for the right thing, some people do it for the [expletive]. Pretty good over here,” he said,

Cameras also captured hundreds of people in bicycles in Miami. It became a dangerous scene when some of them came close to a transit bus that was crossing an intersection..

Police sais they are out in full force and ready to catch and charge anyone causing problems on the roads.

“Obviously, law enforcement will be out there to enforce the law and protect the public,” said Miami-Dade Police Director Alfredo Ramirez.

“Even if you think you have gotten away with it today, don’t be surprised if you get a knock on your door tomorrow,” said Mellies.

Police urge drivers who come across the riders to yield as much right of way as possible and not to interact with them.

