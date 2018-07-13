Hundreds of gallons of gas spill behind Miami business

MIAMI (WSVN) - Crews are working to clean up a a major gasoline spill in Miami.

According to City of Miami Fire Rescue, hundreds of gas spilled from a tanker truck that was parked behind Jet Ski of Miami, located along Northwest 39th Street and 29th Avenue.

Hazmat crews were called to the scene just after 10:30 p.m., Thursday.

There have been no injuries reported.

