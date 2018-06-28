Hundreds of animals removed from Sunrise farm amid neglect claims

SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - Animal welfare activists removed hundreds of chickens, cows, goats and even some dogs from a farm in Sunrise after concerning reports of animal neglect.

Volunteers with Animal Recovery Mission, or ARM, picked up the animals at the wooded property off Commercial Boulevard in Sunrise, Thursday, in what appeared to be filthy conditions.

“They are completely and utterly emaciated, locked down, some of them without water,” said Richard Couto of ARM.

Couto said ARM received a tip about the animals living in deplorable conditions. “We went undercover on the property. We contacted the Sunrise Police Department.

7News cameras captured a baby goat hooked up to an intravenous drip, as well as an ARM volunteer holding a puppy in need of flea treatment, medical care and a new home.

Cellphone video shot by volunteers captured the remains of two animals. Two others had to be euthanized.

“Dead animals are laying with the live animals. They were all basically together,” said Couto.

Officers were on hand Thursday as the owner of the animals voluntarily gave them up to ARM, as police continued their investigation.

The owner of the animals remained silent when a 7News crew asked him whether they were being fed.

But another man who did not identify himself said the owner was caring for the animals. “There might be some sick goats, but he bought medicine to take care of them,” he said. “He’s taking care of the animals.”

However, the owner changed his mind about giving up one of the puppies. 7News cameras showed him taking the canine from an ARM volunteer.

“Whoa, whoa! Get the cops, now,” said Couto as he approached the owner.

In the end, that puppy and others were taken to an animal hospital. Goats, cows and a pony were taken to an animal sanctuary.

Couto said the owner has not been charged but added that police “are building a case.”

ARM does not tend to deal with household pets, so the puppies that were taken from the farm will need to find forever homes. If you’d like more information, click here.

