Horses survive fire near Coral Springs barn; no injuries

CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - A fire that broke out in a building located next to a barn in Coral Springs put the lives of dozens of horses in jeopardy, but all the animals made it out alive.

Coral Springs-Parkland Fire crews responded to the scene of the blaze along the 5700 block of Godfrey Road, near Wiles Road, Sunday evening.

“Our fire crews were dispatched, and when they arrived, they found a structure behind this barn fully engulfed in flames,” said Coral Springs-Parkland Fire Division Chief Mike Moser. “There was a lot of fire, a lot of smoke.”

CSPFD on scene of a barn fire in the 5700 block of Godfrey Road in @CoralSpringsFL 26 horses safely evacuated from the barn by FD personnel and bystanders to area paddocks. #BarnBurner #sflbreaking pic.twitter.com/IJKKwRcexy — Coral Springs-Parkland Fire Department (@CoralSpringsFD) August 26, 2018

Officials said the fire sparked at around 6:30 p.m. The structure is located to a barn full of horses.

“They assisted in evacuating about 25 horses out of the barn here,” said Moser.

First responders led horse after horse to safety, as crews battled the growing blaze.

“The barn where the horses are housed is pretty close to the building behind, so our fire crews assisted some people who were here on the scene, in the barn, evacuate all of the horses to some paddocks on either side, so the horses were safe,” said Moser.

As crews fought the fire into the night, they’re thankful there were no injuries and the horses made it out alive.

“Everybody’s OK. No horses were injured, no people were injured, none of our firefighters were injured,” said Moser. “There is some damage to the structure behind the barn, but fortunately, nobody got hurt, so that’s a good thing.”

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

