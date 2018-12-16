MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Hooters Calendar Girls are spreading holiday cheer to South Florida children.

The girls made stops at His House Children’s Home in Miami Gardens and Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital in Hollywood over the weekend.

Several of the girls are from South Florida. Miss January, Briana Smith, is from Lauderdale and Miss June, Gianna Tulio, is from Boca Raton.

The girls decorated cookies, played games with the children and distributed gift bags.

