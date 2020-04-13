Hollywood ministry partners with Feeding South Florida to provide free breakfast for children

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A Hollywood ministry has teamed up with a local non-profit organization to help give away free breakfast for children.

The Networking for Christ Ministry has partnered with Feeding South Florida to provide the meals.

With schools being closed, the ministry is a place that some parents rely on to help feed their children.

The group is giving away breakfasts each weekday morning, Monday through Friday, at 6122 Washington St.

