Hit-and-run driver sought in Lauderhill multi-vehicle crash

LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are looking for a reckless hit-and-run driver who caused a chain reaction crash in Lauderhill.

A white car allegedly ran a stop sign before ramming into another car that then slammed into a man on a scooter, around 3 p.m., Thursday.

The motorcyclist was rushed to the hospital as a result.

The victim’s cousin and another witness chased after the driver who eventually stopped and took off on foot.

“I just saw the white car hit this car, the scooter down on the ground, the man up here on the ground,” said Marilyn, a witness at the scene. “He lives across the street, moaning, groaning in so much pain.”

Another witness described the scene.

“The white car hit the tree, hit the man on the scooter, hit the black car and pushed him into the burgundy truck,” said Norma Walker. “The man on the scooter, I don’t know if he jumped off or got hit, but when I came out, he was over on the sidewalk, hollering in pain.”

Residents in the area said the road is known to have frequent speeding cars.

The impacts caused by the vehicle were so severe it left a light post splintered and a large tree damaged.

If you have any information on this hit and run, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

