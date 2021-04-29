High school students produce, rehearse virtual play to highlight social issues

MIAMI (WSVN) - A new play produced by a group of teens is sending a meaningful message on social issues dealt with today. The pandemic brought a few problems when planning the show, but that did not stop the South Florida high schoolers.

“Fractured,” opening Thursday night at the Holocaust Impact Theater, is a play attempting to bridge the past and present in hopes of a better future.

The production is taking lessons from the Holocaust and stories from Holocaust survivors to explore the dangers of social hate like social injustice, bigotry, and racial, religious, and sexual orientation discrimination, among a variety of other topics.

“I think looking back at the Holocaust, the one lesson we all have to stay true to is to always, when you see an injustice, to call it out and to try and make it better because if people are silent the problems in the world are just going to continue,” said producer and head writer Kevin Rubin.

The production looked a little different this year due to COVID-19. The show was entirely written and rehearsed on Zoom.

The 14 writers never had a chance to meet in person and auditions were held on online.

The cast rehearsed mostly online and only one scene with just four people in the same room at a time was allowed in the making of the final production video.

But somehow it all worked out.

“With the cast, the mini cast that we had for each scene and each different section of the show, they got to meet, they got to know each other a little better, very socially distant, they were mainly six feet apart, but they had a bond, and although the entire cast couldn’t meet, they’re definitely going to bond over the show no matter what,” said producer and co-director Ina Guerra. “Impact people, my people, they’ll always be that, you know, they’ll never forget impact and that’s how they get together and that’s how they have their sense of community.”

“Fractured,” a student-run and acted production, will be explored in four parts, all moving between the past and present of the civil rights and Black Lives Matter movements, the Women’s Rights Movement of the 1970s to the present day and immigration struggles of the 1900’s to the situation today.

In these pandemic times, where the cries for social justice are getting stronger and stronger, it was especially important to the team for the show to go on despite the challenges.

Fractured won’t be a live performance this year due to COVID.

The videotaped production airs on Zoom at 7 p.m. on Thursday, 7 p.m. on Saturday and 4 p.m. on Sunday.

For information on how to watch, visit their website.

