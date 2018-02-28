Helicopter’s life raft package falls through roof of NE Miami-Dade house

NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A helicopter flying over a Northeast Miami-Dade house accidentally dropped a life raft, leaving a hole in the home’s roof.

Miami-Dade Police responded to the scene near 48th Street and Northeast 10th Avenue after it dropped a 2×2 package containing a life raft, leaving a gaping hole in the house’s roof, Wednesday afternoon.

There were people inside the house at the time, but no injuries were reported.

