Residents across South Florida are seeing flooding thanks to heavy rains Friday.

Heavy rains overnight and on Friday morning brought flooded streets and slick roads to both Broward and Miami-Dade.

Flooding could be seen in areas like Downtown Miami, Cutler Bay, Little Havana, Hollywood, and Fort Lauderdale.

“It’s very frustrating. Come out my house and it’s disgusting,” said Cutler Bay resident Mike Fiallo. “Every time it rains, it gets flooded. If it’s a trash day, trash cans go floating.”

Between the sporadic showers and the king tides, sewer drains can’t keep up.

Many cars could be seen driving slowly in an attempt to safely make it through the floodwaters.

“I mean I can barely get through there, I can’t imagine these smaller cars trying to get through there,” said mail carrier Christian Roig.

Water in some areas has begun to recede, but the relief could only be temporary as the soggy weather continues to plague the area.

City officials said in some Cutler Bay neighborhoods, floodwaters will be drained out. However, in some of the older neighborhoods, $11 million will be used over the next year and a half to add drainage to help prevent future flooding.

