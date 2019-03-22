Heavy black smoke pours out of SW Miami-Dade townhouse

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Heavy black smoke could be seen pouring out of a Southwest Miami-Dade two-story townhouse.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded to the home near Southwest 83rd Street and 81st Court, just before 1 p.m. Tuesday.

Crews quickly contained and put out the fire.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

