Health department issues swim advisory for South Florida beaches due to bacteria

MIAMI (WSVN) - Officials from the Florida Department of Health have issued a swim advisory for several Miami-Dade beaches due to higher than normal amounts of bacteria in the water.

According to the DOH, water samples at Golden Beach, Crandon Beach North and Crandon Beach South tested positive for higher than normal levels of enterococci, possibly due to fecal pollution.

Enterococci can cause gastro-intestinal problems including infections and diarrhea.

It is recommended that residents avoid swimming at those beaches until bacteria levels go down.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.