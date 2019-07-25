Hazmat crews respond to gas leak in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Hazmat crews are currently on the scene of a gas leak in Pompano Beach.

Pompano Beach Fire Rescue responded to the scene on the 3200 block of North Palm Aire Drive at around 2:30 p.m., Thursday.

Crews doing underground work struck the gas line, according to officials.

Teco Gas has been notified of the leak.

Neighboring homes have not been evacuated.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.



