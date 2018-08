LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - Hazmat crews have capped a leak inside a restaurant in Lauderdale Lakes that caused several area businesses to be evacuated.

Ten businesses, including a dialysis center, were evacuated due to the gas leak at the restaurant located along North State Road 7 and 29th Street, Thursday afternoon.

No one was hurt.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.