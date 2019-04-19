Handyman swipes cash, valuables and gun from disabled couple’s home

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A disabled South Florida couple is reeling after, they said, the handyman they hired stole hundreds of dollars in cash and valuables, including their handgun.

Paul and Jena Giliberto said they brought a day laborer into their Fort Lauderdale home on Tuesday to paint their house and do odd jobs around the house.

What allegedly transpired moved Paul to tears.

“It’s wrong. Somebody tries to do something good, and you get something bad,” he said as he held back tears. “It’s just not right.”

The couple showed a 7News crew where they kept their 9 mm handgun.

Jena said the handyman came across as honest.

“He was the trustworthy type. He really fooled me,” she said.

The Gilibertos said the worker got most of the painting done, and they gave him moire money to come back on Wednesday.

But the couple said the man suddenly bolted, and it didn’t take long for them to realize something was off.

“I walked back in, and I said to my wife, ‘Honey,’ I said, ‘Check your wallet, your pocketbook. This guy took off,'” said Paul.

Paul said the thief swiped the firearm, Jena’s social security card, the keys to their house and about $500 for their rent

“I was mad. I was really mad,” said Jena. “I couldn’t believe that this guy got over on me. Us.”

Fortunately, the crook gave their building management a copy of his ID, so police know who to look for

While the search continues, the Gilibertos said they have a message for the handyman with the sticky fingers

“Ask me for it. I would have given it to him with all my heart, but not to take it. It’s just not right,” said Paul. “I wish the man good luck, I really do, but he deserves what he’s gonna get.”

If you have any information on this theft or the man’s whereabouts, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.