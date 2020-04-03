Hallandale Beach woman drops off 400 hand-sewn masks at Memorial Regional Hospital

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida woman has dropped off a box full of hand-sewn masks to healthcare professionals at Memorial Regional Hospital.

Rosilene Costa of Hallandale Beach dropped off the box of 400 amsks to the hospital staff, Friday.

The good deed paid off for Costa, and she said her boss at a restaurant she was laid off from has rehired her to make masks for the chefs.

