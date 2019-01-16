Hallandale Beach firefighter talks about recovery weeks after collapsing at fire station

HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A Hallandale Beach firefighter is talking about making a remarkable recovery after he collapsed at fire station.

Cheers and applause from fellow firefighters echoed down a hospital hallway as Erik Conde sat in a wheelchair on his way out, Tuesday.

“It was amazing,” he told 7News. “It was definitely not expected when I came around the corner. It was awesome.”

Conde, also known as The Hulk, collapsed at his fire station after he went into cardiac arrest just before he clocked out, Dec. 28.

Firefighters rushed into action to perform life-saving work in an effort to stabilize him.

“If it wasn’t for the quick-acting crew that was there, I probably wouldn’t be here today,” Conde said.

He was not breathing, and his heart was beating sporadically when they got to him.

“I was told that I slumped over toward the sink, and my partner Rey Rosmey was brushing his teeth next to me, and he basically saved my life,” Conde said.

While doctors aren’t sure what caused the collapse, they said most in his condition don’t get the chance to leave.

“Three percent survival, so it’s actually a miracle that I’m here,” Conde said.

The husband and father of three is now ready to recover with his family.

“Help him get through physical therapy, work out with him, get him stronger and get him back to work,” his wife Rachel Conde said.

“I definitely think about my family. I think about how fortunate I am. I think about how God is so great, and I’m amazed that he spared me,” Erick said. “I’m glad to be here. Definitely learned not to take life for granted.”

His road to recovery is a long one. If you’d like to help, click here.

