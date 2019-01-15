Habitat for Humanity of Miami helps family become homeowners

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The members of a South Florida family are now proud, first-time homeowners thanks to Habitat for Humanity of Greater Miami.

The Mileys, a family of five, were renting a house with two bedrooms and one bathroom prior to receiving the keys to their new home in Southwest Miami-Dade, Tuesday.

The couple even shared a bedroom with their 5-year-old.

Their new Habitat home will now help the family have an affordable mortgage and a spacious home in a safe neighborhood.

“Dream come true. It’s like something you own, something I can leave to my children,” said Demetria Miley.

The house is particularly special for the family because they helped build it.

This is something Habitat for Humanity calls “sweat equity.”

“This is what Habitat is all about: helping families help themselves,” said Mario Artecona, CEO of Miami’s Habitat for Humanity.

“Our families work so hard to reach this dream,” added Artecona, “and misconception is that we give away homes, and that’s not the case. Our families build and purchase their homes, and so it’s always great when you see a family reach their dream.”

Habitat even made the home handicap-friendly with wider door frames as Anthony Miley has been wheelchair-bound after suffering a stroke.

“My husband’s first time was today coming in to see it, and he was just blown away,” said Demetria.

Anthony considers the new home a blessing.

“It’s a big world out here, and we got to be blessed to help each other and become a family,” he said.

For the Miley family, the Habitat home is more than just a house. For them, it means a better life.

The Mileys will be moving into the home in about a month.

Bean Automotive Group helped sponsor the new home.

WSVN is a proud sponsor of Habitat for Humanity. For more information, follow the links below.

Habitat for Humanity of Broward County

www.habitatbroward.org

Habitat for Humanity of Greater Miami

www.miamihabitat.org

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.