Habitat for Humanity of Broward breaks ground for new community project

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Several local organizations came together to break ground for a new Habitat for Humanity of Broward County community project in Pompano Beach, Wednesday.

The project, known as the Rick Case Habitat Community, will build 77 homes on nine acres of land in an effort to provide affordable housing for first-time homeowners.

“This is the biggest build Habitat has ever done in Broward County,” said Robert Taylor, chairman of Habitat for Humanity of Broward County. “Seventy-seven people will have homes for the first time. That’s what Habitat does.”

Rick and Rita Case from the Rick Case Automotive Group, as well as WSVN owner Ed Ansin, have each contributed $500,000 to the project.

“For over 30 years in Broward County and South Florida, me and Rita have been fortunate enough, the communities have been so good to us, that we’ve been able to give back,” said Rick Case.

“We’re so excited. This is one of the only Habitat communities in the nation. Seventy-seven homes in one location,” added Rita Case. “This is going to be neighbors helping neighbors.”

The size of the project is what Ansin says makes it so special.

“It’s unusual. Normally, it’s a house at a time. Now you have 77 families that are going to have a nice, new home,” said Ansin. “Those families are screened, so they’re certainly well-deserving. It’s a wonderful thing for families and for the community.”

Danisha Ferguson will be one of the future homeowners moving into the community with her family. Ferguson said she and her family are grateful for the donors’ efforts in making this possible.

“Home ownership means everything to me,” said Ferguson. “It’ll be rewarding for me and my family, as far as me and my two kids.”

Hundreds of lives will soon be impacted thanks to the generosity of the project’s contributors.

