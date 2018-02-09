SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Volunteers put hammer to nail in Southwest Miami-Dade on Friday to help make dozens of deserving families’ dreams of homeownership a reality.

For the next two weeks, a building blitz by Habitat for Humanity will help struggling Miami-Dade County families have a home of their own.

One of this community’s future residents is helping give her family a larger space. “From an apartment to a home,” said Shantavia Coleman.

She said her loved ones can’t wait to move into their brand-new house. “I see my kids growing up, having their own room. They are excited,” she said. “Seeing them happy makes me happy. I’m doing it for them.”

Now in its 20th year, this project is put together with more than 1,500 selfless volunteers.

One of them, Mary Lou, has been building better futures for almost three decades.

“The average cost of housing in South Florida is astronomical, and Habitat for Humanity is one of the few people that serves the very low-income and the low-income and serves them by providing the opportunity to own a home, not rent a home but own,” she said.

Mario Artecona, CEO of Habitat for Humanity of Greater Miami, pointed out this is not a handout but a hand up.

“All of our families are hardworking, and they deserve this. They just never had an opportunity,” he said, “so to see them reach their goal of providing a home for their children is the most rewarding thing, and why we do what we do.”

These soon-to-be homeowners won’t soon forget the sacrifice making it all possible.

“They are out here, and they’re helping people, strangers, to give a helping hand, to help me and my family,” said Coleman. “It’s breathtaking.”

She and her family will be able to move into their brand-new home in about nine days.

Habitat for Humanity has built 65 new houses in this community. That’s 65 families’ lives forever changed.

