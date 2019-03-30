Gunman killed, officer injured after standoff near North Miami ends in police-involved shooting

NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have fatally gunned down a shotgun-wielding man near North Miami, ending a standoff that sent one officer to the hospital, authorities said.

North Miami Police units responded to reports of an armed man in a bulletproof vest walking near Northeast 123rd Street and Second Avenue, at around 3 p.m., Saturday.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units later responded to the scene.

Officials said a Miami-Dade Police officer was hit in the lower extremity during an ensuing exchange of gunfire.

7News cameras showed officers placing a tarp over the subject.

Paramedics transported the wounded officer to Ryder Trauma Center with injuries that were not life-threatening.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement later confirmed a shotgun was recovered at the scene and the subject was wearing a bulletproof vest.

The FDLE continues to investigate the incident.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.