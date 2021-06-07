MIAMI (WSVN) - A night out at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino turned into a nightmare for a group of men after, one of them said, several women drugged three of them and took off with thousands of dollars in cash and valuables.

The Miami man, who asked not to be identified or have his voice recognized, said he, his two cousins and other friends attended the Nicky Jam concert at the Hollywood hot spot, Saturday night.

Hours later, the man said, they woke up without their wallets or their Rolex watches.

“I just feel empty. I feel lost for words,” he said.

The victim said they were approached by the women at a club inside the venue.

Three of the men paired up with their new friends.

“We were just having a good time,” said the man.

But before they knew it, he said, the men woke up woozy and alone, without the women they met the night before and without their fancy jewels.

“My cousin was found in the hallway naked. He was unresponsive, and they sent him to a nearby hospital,” said the man.

In addition to the Rolex watches, the man said, the women stole a Cuban link chain worth $15,0000, plus $15,000 in cash.

The man believes the thieves drugged the men with pills they dropped in the men’s bottles.

Seminole Police is investigating the case.

The man said he wants his story out there to warn others about what can happen while going out.

“My advice is always to stick together. We have that rule, and we slipped,” he said. “We made one mistake, and they capitalized on us.”

A spokesperson for Seminole Hard Rock said police are reviewing surveillance video. There is significant opportunity for video because Seminole Hard Rock has numerous cameras throughout the property.

If you have any information on this theft or the women involved, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

