KEY LARGO, FLA. (WSVN) - A group of scuba divers in Key Largo participated in the annual Underwater Pumpkin Carving Contest.

On Sunday, the nearly 15 divers submerged 30 feet beneath the surface in the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary.

They used dive knives and fine carving tools to carve their pumpkins.

Chicago resident Dan Eidsmoe won the competition and earned a free dive trip at Amoray Dive Resort.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.