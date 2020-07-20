Gov. DeSantis heckled at media conference in Orlando

ORLANDO, FLA. (WSVN) - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis dealt with some unruly audience members while at a media conference in Orlando.

The governor was speaking about COVID-19 at OneBlood Headquarters on Monday morning when he was heckled.

The protesters could be heard saying, “Shame on you” and “You’re lying to the public” to DeSantis.

The governor could be seen smiling and waiting as the heckling continued.

The conference was initially being held outside, but due to weather conditions it was held inside of the building.

Last week, DeSantis and Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez dealt with criticism of how they are handling the coronavirus crisis in South Florida during a press conference at Jackson Memorial Hospital.

