Gov. DeSantis eases visiting restrictions for nursing homes, assisted living facilities

TALLAHASSEE, FLA. (WSVN) - More restrictions have been eased on nursing homes and assisted living facilities in Florida.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said on Thursday that he will allow more outdoor family visits and will allow children inside those homes.

“I think there’s something about when people are happier, when their spirits are higher, when their families are involved,” DeSantis said. “I think the staff performs better. I think it’s just a better mix.”

The governor also increased the number of visitors residents can have.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.