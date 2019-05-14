Goodwill, Ryder System join forces to create more jobs in South Florida

MIAMI (WSVN) - Goodwill and Ryder System Incorporated are teaming up to create more jobs in South Florida.

The companies announced Tuesday that they have joined forces to create the Ryder Apparel Manufacturing Division at Goodwill’s Miami headquarters.

“We have a huge operation here at Goodwill that is doing incredible work. I would say some of the most important work,” said CEO Robert Sanchez with Ryder System, “and putting together these uniforms that are going to be used by our servicemen and women in combat.”

A new investment by Ryder will help provide jobs for people with disabilities to produce military uniforms and veteran interment flags.

“We now have a paid training program that Ryder funds will help subsidize,” said David Landsberg, CEO of Goodwill Industries in South Florida, “and more importantly, we’re just thrilled to have a long-term partner that helped found the place be an integral part of today’s operation.”

The facility makes about 6,000 U.S. Army, Navy and Air Force uniforms every day.

