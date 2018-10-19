Goodwill gets into the spooky spirit with affordable Halloween costumes

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A non-profit organization is giving their stores a total transformation just in time for Halloween.

Goodwill has become a spooky shop for October. The inside is equipped with everything you might need to dress the part, and you can get it while helping your community.

It’s spooky season in South Florida, and with less than two weeks left to get your Halloween costume, Goodwill is making it easy and affordable.

“When you come, you find treasure,” said Goodwill regional sales manager Lorain Lennon. “You never know what you’re going to find.”

Halloween central has everything from already made costumes for the kids and the adults — and even more options for the creatives.

“Just about any kind of Halloween costume you want to come up with,” shopper Veta Akira said. “They have a lot of disco stuff.”

And there’s no reason to break the bank to play your favorite character for a day.

“As a cowboy, you get a hat here at Goodwill,” Lennon said. “This hat is only $2. The bandana is 99 cents. A long sleeve shirt for a child, $2. And a denim pants, $3. There you go. It’s under 10 bucks.”

Plus you’ll find all the accessories to make your look complete.

So, once you’ve found your costume, they even have all you need to decorate the house.

From pumpkins to skeletons, to scary spiders and more.

“Well, if you’re looking for a bargain, this is the best place to come,” a customer said.

And not only do you get a steal, but you’re also doing a good deed. Each purchase helps create jobs for those who would otherwise not be able to have one.

“Our employees participating in our program,” Lennon said. “All of this goes toward funding that mission for us.”

Those employees are getting in the spirit, making sure it’s a haunted holiday sure to be sweet and even a little scary.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.