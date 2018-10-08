Good Samaritans rush to rescue 5-year-old girl trapped under car

DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Good Samaritans in Deerfield Beach came to the rescue to a 5-year-old girl who was trapped under a car.

According to Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue, the child was struck by a car near Southwest Third Street and Second Avenue just after 8 a.m., Monday.

The girl became trapped under the car for several minutes before a group of good Samaritans rushed to pull her from under the vehicle.

The girl was taken to Broward Health with injuries that were not considered to be life-threatening.

