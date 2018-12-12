Good Samaritans killed in DUI crash honored

MIAMI (WSVN) - Four good Samaritans who lost their lives as they were trying to help someone on the side of the road were honored in a special ceremony, Wednesday.

Florida Highway Patrol, Miami Fire Rescue and Mothers Against Drunk Driving all came together to recognize Alina Ghani, Randy Benjamin, John Garzon and Meryl Diaz.

The four were killed on Aug. 31 when they pulled over near Northwest 62nd Street after they saw a motorcyclist crash. As they were helping that downed biker, authorities say a driver who was under the influence slammed his car into them.

“We are here today to honor those 4 angels,” said FHP trooper Joe Sanchez.

“They could have looked the other way, they could have said ‘It’s none of my business, I have nothing to do with that.’ But they stopped, and due to their kindness, they lost their lives,” Sanchez said.

FHP, Miami Fire Rescue and MADD worked to assure the victim’s families that they will always be remembered for who they were and what they did.

“Today, me and my family want to express our sadness because our beloved John is not with us now,” said Luz Pacheco, Garzon’s mother. “We know he’s in heaven because he’s an angel now.”

“There’s about like 20 cousins, and she’s the first cousin, first member in our family that passed away,” said one of the victims’ loved one. “Every single person in our family is taking this really hard.”

The man accused of plowing into the group, Lionel Orrego, has been charged with four counts of DUI manslaughter.

