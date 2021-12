KEY WEST, FLA. (WSVN) - A good Samaritan turned in a large haul of drugs found off the Florida Keys.

According to US Border Patrol Chief Patrol Agent Thomas Martin, the Samaritan found the package floating in the sea over the weekend.

Over the weekend, a Good Samaritan discovered over 1 million dollars in cocaine floating at sea near the Florida Keys. The package contained nearly 69 lbs. of cocaine. #BorderPatrol agents with support from @USCGSoutheast recovered the drugs.

#breakingnews #breaking #monday pic.twitter.com/cC7EKa9lDx — Chief Patrol Agent Thomas G. Martin (@USBPChiefMIP) December 6, 2021

The package contained nearly 69 pounds of cocaine.

According to Martin, the drugs are valued at over $1 million.

