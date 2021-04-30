Gator blocks traffic on highway in Fort Myers

FORT MYERS, Fla. (WSVN) – A gator was caught on camera holding up traffic in Fort Myers.

The gator crossed a busy highway and caused a major roadblock.

Firefighters responded to the scene and were able to eventually get him into the right lane of traffic so drivers could get by.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officials eventually responded to the scene and removed the gator from the area.

