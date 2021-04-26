Gas line breaks during demolition in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews have capped a gas leak in Fort Lauderdale that cause a major traffic delay.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue responded to the scene at 1601 East Las Olas Blvd. just after 9 a.m., Monday.

Rescue officials said an old hospital was being demolished and construction crews broke a natural gas line while working to tear down a part of the building.

Both directions of East Las Olas Boulevard were shut down while crews worked to cap the leak.

