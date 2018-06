DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida middle school was evacuated due to a gas leak, Friday afternoon.

Students at Indian Ridge Middle School in Davie were taken outside while officials conducted air tests.

The school is located near Southwest 13th Street and South Nob Hill Road.

The leak was eventually capped and nobody was hurt.

