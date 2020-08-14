FWC: Biscayne Bay fish kill caused by low dissolved oxygen in water

MIAMI (WSVN) - Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission investigators have revealed what caused a fish kill that left tens of thousands of dead fish floating in Biscayne Bay.

Officials said it was because of low dissolved oxygen in the water.

When the oxygen level in the water drops so much, it causes the fish to suffocate.

FWC said the fish kill is a common occurrence in the summer due to excessive heat that causes the water temperature to rise.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.