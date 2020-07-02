Fourth of July parades, celebrations across South Florida

(WSVN) - The following is a list of all parades and celebrations happening across South Florida on the Fourth of July:

Miami-Dade County

Coral Gables

Throughout the day, Coral Gables Police and Fire crews will be out engaging with members of the community.

Doral

At 9:20 p.m., Doral will have a fireworks display for the public to see virtually or by viewing the fireworks from their yard or balcony. The display can be seen on the city’s Facebook page or YouTube channel.

Hialeah

At 9 p.m., the City of Hialeah will hold their fireworks display where residents can watch from home or virtually on the city’s YouTube channel.

Miami Beach

Miami Beach will have a virtual fireworks display paired with music by the New World Symphony. People can tune in starting at 9 p.m. on the city’s Facebook page.

Miami Gardens

City of Miami Gardens Mayor Oliver Gilbert and Vice Mayor Rodney Harris will host a Fourth of July drive-in at Hard Rock Stadium, at 347 Don Shula Drive. Attendees must remain in their cars for the duration of the event. The gates open at 7:45 p.m. and fireworks start at 9:15 p.m.

Miami Lakes

At 9 p.m., Miami Lakes will launch fireworks from two locations, including Graham Dairy Lake and Miami Lakes Optimist Park, for residents to watch from home. They can also watch the livestream on the city’s Facebook page.

Broward County

Coral Springs

From 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., Coral Springs will host a parade with decorated city vehicles driving through the communities. The parade will be livestreamed on the city’s Facebook page. View a map of the parade by clicking here.

Fort Lauderdale

Fort Lauderdale’s Independence Day Celebration will feature fireworks shows in four areas of the City: Holiday Park, U.S. 1 and Sunrise Boulevard; City Hall, Andrews Avenue and NE 1 Street; Carter Park, Sunrise Boulevard and NW 16 Avenue; and the Beach Community Center, A1A and Oakland Park Boulevard. They will not be open to spectators or pedestrians. Residents can watch outside of their homes or on the city’s YouTube channel.

Margate

Starting at 10 a.m., city vehicles will travel through Margate neighborhoods in celebration of Independence Day. They will travel through three areas of the city starting at 10 a.m., 11:15 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. View a map of the parade by clicking here.

A 10-minute, drive-in style show will begin at 9 p.m. at the Margate Sports Complex, at 1695 Banks Road. The park will be closed to the public. However, the show will be viewable from vehicles parked on Banks Road. The show will be livestreamed on the city’s Facebook page.

North Lauderdale

At 9 p.m., residents are encouraged to watch the 18-minute fireworks show from their homes or from their vehicle at one of the five locations. The fireworks will be launched from the North Lauderdale Sports Complex, but the facility will be closed to the public. The five locations are North Lauderdale City Hall, 701 SW 71st Ave.; Broward County Library, 6901 Kimberly Blvd.; Riverside Plaza, 957 SW 71st Ave.; Carl Fusco Park, 800 Rock Island Road; and Boys and Girls Club, SW 73rd Avenue and Kimberly Boulevard.

Plantation

From 10 a.m. until noon, residents can come out to their front yard to see the City of Plantation’s drive-by parade pass by their home.

At 9 p.m., the city will hold a virtual livestreamed fireworks show from an undisclosed location. Fireworks will be enhanced to improve viewing from home. Residents can also watch on the city’s Facebook page.

Pompano Beach

Residents will be able to see fireworks in Pompano Beach starting at 9 p.m. by either looking up at the sky or watching virtually through the City’s website.

