Fort Lauderdale woman wins $3.8 million at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A Fort Lauderdale woman walked away a millionaire after she hit the jackpot at the casino.

The Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood announced that the woman, identified as Ms. Laurie, hit a jackpot of $3,854,682 on the IGT Megabucks slots game Thursday morning, just after midnight.

One lucky winner hit a jackpot for $3,854,682 on the IGT Megabucks® slots game, which marks the highest payout in history for all six Seminole Gaming properties and the largest slot jackpot ever awarded in Florida on an IGT game! Read More | https://t.co/GKtbTXTJxx pic.twitter.com/4UZ4aqbEdQ — Seminole Hard Rock (@HardRockHolly) July 23, 2020

The casino said the woman was playing the $1 machine and had wagered a $5 bet before she won the jackpot.

The win marks the highest payout in history for all six Seminole gaming properties and the largest slot jackpot ever awarded in Florida on an IGT game.

“I am in absolute shock,” Ms. Laurie said. “You like to dream big, but that’s really big. That’s not even in the ballpark of what you think you can win. That’s a lottery! It still feels like a dream.”

When asked about what she plans to do with her winnings, she told the casino, “We’re talking about hurricane windows! We talked about resurfacing the pool or maybe getting a nicer condo after retirement.”

